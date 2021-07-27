Ohio State is hoping to strike gold at St. John Bosco in Bellflower (California) over the next few years.

Their only target from the school in this class is Earnest Greene, but the Buckeyes are in hot pursuit of several incoming juniors and sophomores that are his teammates.

A half-dozen prospects in the 2023 and 2024 cycles that strap up the pads for the Braves hold offers from Ryan Day’s program. Among that group is R.J. Jones, a four-star defensive back who recently transferred from Alemany High School.

BuckeyeGrove caught up with Jones to break down last month’s visit to Ohio State’s campus, his reaction to the offer, what he thinks of the coaching staff, and more.

“It was a surreal experience,” Jones said. “Columbus is a beautiful city… we talked with Kourt Williams and we also talked with Gee Scott. Seeing those guys and talking with them about their experience at Ohio State, it gives us a little taste about what goes on there. Also, the facilities are amazing. It’s one of the top-notch facilities.

“The coaching staff, talking with Coach Barnes and Coach Day… it was a surreal experience because he’s one of the best coaches in college football right now,” Jones added. “Hanging around those guys all day was an amazing experience.”