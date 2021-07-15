Focus on the Class of 2023 for Ohio State will amplify come September, but one of the main takeaways thus far has been the emphasis on prospects in Florida.

More specifically, the Buckeyes have dished out offers to 17 incoming juniors that play football in the state. Ryan Day’s staff has also focused a lot of their attention on IMG Academy as four recruits from the powerhouse team hold offers from the Buckeyes.

One of those players is Malik Muhammad, a four-star cornerback who is originally from Dallas (Texas).

“I feel pretty good about them,” Muhammad told BuckeyeGrove. “I got a pretty good relationship with Coach [Matt] Barnes and Coach [Kerry] Coombs… I feel good about them. They’re definitely in my top schools. No question.”