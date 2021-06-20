 BuckeyeGrove - 2023 four-star DB previews upcoming trip to Ohio State
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-20 19:09:18 -0500') }} football

2023 four-star DB previews upcoming trip to Ohio State

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

Next week marks the last full week of June, which has been a jam-packed month of hosting both official and unofficial visitors for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's football staff will have their hands full on Tuesday for their second-to-last camp, with several prospects slated to step foot on campus that day.

One of those upcoming visitors is four-star defensive back Ethan Nation, who hauled in an offer from Ryan Day's staff back in May.

Nation, a 2023 prospect from Roswell (Georgia), spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his upcoming trip, interest in the program, and more.

"Just looking to see the culture of the school and just seeing how the coaching staff interacts with me," Nation said. "They just want me to come up there, see me in person and build a relationship face-to-face. I'm excited, really excited. I've heard great things about Ohio State."

