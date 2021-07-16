2023 four-star corner puts Buckeyes in his top group

The list included a mixture of blue bloods along with a few surprising picks in terms of the national recruiting scene. Besides Ohio State and home-state schools like Georgia and Georgia Tech, the rest of the list was comprised of Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Pitt, Central Florida, Arkansas and Indiana.

The Buckeyes welcomed cornerback Kayin Lee out of Ellenwood (Ga.) to their first football camp of June and the four-star left with an offer. Now the Buckeyes have made his first cut as the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder has announced a top-10 on social media that included Ohio State.

Cedar Grove high school produces plenty of talent including current Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson as well as Ohio State class of 2022 target Christen Miller.

"(The Ohio State offer) means a lot to be honest because I knew I was going to work for it," Lee said shortly after picking up the Ohio State offer. "I'm blessed for it."

It is still very early in the process for the class of 2023 and Ohio State has not added a single recruit to the class as it appears the Buckeyes remained focus on the class of 2022. The Buckeyes hold a commanding lead in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings for the current class of recruits.

Ohio State has not been shy when it comes to handing out cornerback offers to this point however with 10 offers extended and counting.

The Buckeyes have loaded up at corner in 2022 with players like Jyaire Brown, Jaheim Singletary, Ryan Turner and Terrance Brooks, meaning it could be small numbers for 2023 when it comes to corner as Ohio State should lose anywhere between one to three corners due to natural attrition and could potentially lose some by way of the transfer portal.