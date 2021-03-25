Ohio State has never been a stranger when it comes to recruiting high level talent out of the state of Florida. Whether it was the Bosa brothers, Shaun Wade or current five star Buckeye commit Jaheim Singletary, the Ohio State staff is in familiar territory.

Last week, another major Florida product received an offer from the Buckeyes. This time, it was a 2023 safety Daemon Fagan out of American Heritage in Plantation (Florida).

Fagan was not shy when asked about what this offer does for his recruitment.

“With this being Ohio State I’d have to say this has a big impact on my recruitment," Fagan told BuckeyeGrove. “They’re one of the top schools in the nation.”