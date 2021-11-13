2023 five-star ATH Alex 'Sonny' Styles commits to Ohio State

2023 five-star athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Saturday afternoon via Twitter.

Prior to its matchup against Purdue, Ohio State gained another member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Styles is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles and has a brother — Lorenzo Styles Jr. — who's a wide receiver at Notre Dame.

Alex Styles — a Pickerington, Ohio native — is the third member of Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive lineman Joshua Padilla and four-star tight end Ty Lockwood.

Styles is the No. 1 ranked Athlete in the country, the No. 1 player from the state of Ohio and the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 class.