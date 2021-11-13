2023 five-star ATH Alex 'Sonny' Styles commits to Ohio State
Prior to its matchup against Purdue, Ohio State gained another member of the 2023 recruiting class.
2023 five-star athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Saturday afternoon via Twitter.
Styles is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Lorenzo Styles and has a brother — Lorenzo Styles Jr. — who's a wide receiver at Notre Dame.
Alex Styles — a Pickerington, Ohio native — is the third member of Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star offensive lineman Joshua Padilla and four-star tight end Ty Lockwood.
Styles is the No. 1 ranked Athlete in the country, the No. 1 player from the state of Ohio and the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 class.