Ohio State, like every other college program in the nation over the past 14 months, has been handicapped when it comes to evaluating prospects.

The dead period wiped out all opportunities to see recruits in person since March 2020, but that is set to change next month. Ryan Day’s staff is taking full advantage of this by hosting six one-day camps in June, with several players already having signed up to partake in them.

New Bern (North Carolina) sophomore Keith Sampson is gearing up to camp on June 9, and is looking forward to his first trip to Columbus.

“I’m just looking to compete,” Sampson told BuckeyeGrove. “It’s going to be my first time seeing the coaches there. Just hoping to compete and, at the same time, see how I fit with the coaches up there. Like, how do I fit with their coaching style?”