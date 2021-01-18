Over the past six recruiting cycles, The Ohio State University has seen success in nearly every class when it comes to recruiting players from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

OSU has signed seven prospects from the powerhouse program dating back to the 2015 cycle, with the most recent one being defensive back Lejond Cavazos.

The Buckeyes have already dished out offers to a handful of juniors from IMG, but they recently gave the green light to a member of the Class of 2023: Malik Bryant. Bryant says he was all smiles after reeling in an offer from the staff on Saturday.

“I was excited about the offer knowing the tradition behind Ohio State,” Bryant told BuckeyeGrove. “Ohio State was one of the schools I was waiting on. I’ll consider them ‘Edge Rusher U.’”