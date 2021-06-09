2023 DT camps at Ohio State, calls Buckeyes a "powerhouse" team

Ryan Day and company are looking to continue their success in North Carolina in the 2023 cycle as well, with their only offer to a prospect from the state thus far being New Bern High School's Keith Sampson.

Sampson made his way out to Columbus to attend their one-day camp on Wednesday, and broke it all down with BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon after it concluded.

“It was really good. I really liked it,” Sampson said. “I liked how we all competed. Even when we were in drills, we just competed with each other… [Johnson told me] to just always play with intensity. Do everything with intensity. That’s one of the big things that stuck with me.”