 BuckeyeGrove - 2023 DT camps at Ohio State, calls Buckeyes a "powerhouse" team
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 17:06:09 -0500') }} football

2023 DT camps at Ohio State, calls Buckeyes a "powerhouse" team

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

Ohio State's football staff has been no stranger to dipping into North Carolina to recruit prospects to join the program.

Over the past three recruiting cycles, the Buckeyes have signed a trio of players from the state: Evan Pryor, Jaden McKenzie and Jacolbe Cowan. They also hold a commitment from four-star tight end Benji Gosnell in this class.

Ryan Day and company are looking to continue their success in North Carolina in the 2023 cycle as well, with their only offer to a prospect from the state thus far being New Bern High School's Keith Sampson.

Sampson made his way out to Columbus to attend their one-day camp on Wednesday, and broke it all down with BuckeyeGrove's Kevin Noon after it concluded.

“It was really good. I really liked it,” Sampson said. “I liked how we all competed. Even when we were in drills, we just competed with each other… [Johnson told me] to just always play with intensity. Do everything with intensity. That’s one of the big things that stuck with me.”

{{ article.author_name }}