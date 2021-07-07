Like many other high school football prospects across the nation, Stantavious Smith had a busy month to kick off his summer.

In June, Smith ventured out to Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Smith is not done quite yet, however, with putting in time on the road to check out some of his college options.

The product of Albany (Georgia) recently told BuckeyeGrove that he intends on venturing up to Columbus at some point this month.

“July, probably. I don’t really know yet. I just got to set it up with coach and my family,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to just the energy. When I do get there, I just want that energy. That energy [Coach Johnson] has on the phone, all of that.”

While contact won’t pick up for at least another couple of months, Smith says he actually speaks with Larry Johnson on a consistent basis. Smith is in touch with Johnson about once or twice per week, and detailed what those conversations have been like.