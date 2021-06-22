2023 DE Brenan Vernon recaps OSU visit, says Larry Johnson is a "guru"

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A multitude of coveted Buckeye targets made their way to Columbus on Tuesday.

Included on this star-studded list were 2022 defensive end Caden Curry, Rivals100 targets Carnell Tate and Derrick LeBlanc, and unoffered prospects Jaiden Ausberry and Satana Fleming.

Another big named that stepped foot on Ohio State's campus today was Brenan Vernon. Vernon, who is the No. 9 overall rising junior on Rivals.com, is one of the staff's top targets in the 2023 cycle, regardless of position.