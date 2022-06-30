2023 DB Calvin Simpson Hunt flips to Ohio State
Ohio State landed its 15th commit in the 2023 class after four-star Texas defensive back Calvin Simpson Hunt announced his new commitment Thursday.
Simpson Hunt originally committed to Texas Tech in November 2021, but announced his decommitment Thursday on Twitter. Less than one hour later, Simpson Hunt revealed his pledge to the Buckeyes, giving them their fourth defensive back commit in the class.
The Waxahachie, Texas, native is the second defensive back in three days to pick Ohio State, as four-star Georgia prep cornerback Kayin Lee verbally committed Monday.
Standing 6-foot, Simpson Hunt will add to the defensive back pipeline from which Ohio State has enjoyed success in recent seasons.
The Buckeyes offered Simpson Hunt May 4, then he took an official visit June 17 just over one month later.
Ohio State revamped its defensive coaching staff and secondary in particular, bringing in Perry Eliano from Cincinnati and Tim Walton from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duo figure to work together refining the Buckeyes' secondary, and Walton will coach the cornerbacks and secondary.
Simpson Hunt held offers from more than two dozen programs. The No. 195 recruit in the 2023 Rivals250 is the 12th four-star in the Buckeyes' 2023 class.