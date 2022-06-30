2023 DB Calvin Simpson Hunt flips to Ohio State

Ohio State landed its 15th commit in the 2023 class after four-star Texas defensive back Calvin Simpson Hunt announced his new commitment Thursday.

Simpson Hunt originally committed to Texas Tech in November 2021, but announced his decommitment Thursday on Twitter. Less than one hour later, Simpson Hunt revealed his pledge to the Buckeyes, giving them their fourth defensive back commit in the class.

The Waxahachie, Texas, native is the second defensive back in three days to pick Ohio State, as four-star Georgia prep cornerback Kayin Lee verbally committed Monday.