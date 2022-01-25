Darron Reed knew he was going to play college football somewhere. But he never thought he would get to the same level of Elijah Prichett.

Prichett, a five-star, is one of the best offensive tackles in the 2022 class, committing to Alabama over schools like Georgia, Auburn and USC. To Reed, a defensive end lining up against Prichett every day, that was the pinnacle. That was the Division 1 level to get to, something he didn’t think he matched.

“I didn’t expect a lot from my recruitment,” Reed said. “We always had Elijah Prichett and we always knew he was a big recruit, but I ain’t think I was of his caliber.”