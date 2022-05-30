2023 commit Austin Parks starts preparation to join Ohio State

George Washington III hasn’t played against Austin Parks very much.

The two 2023 Ohio State commits don’t usually find themselves matched up against one another either, a combo guard facing off against a 6-foot-10, 240-pound center.

But it’s clear to Washington what Parks, his future teammate, can bring: seeing blocked shots in the post, seeing a player that’s incredibly hard to stop from scoring, while also showing the touch to dump it off outside to players that are open.

“It’s comforting,” Washington said. “I don’t have to go against that when we get to college.”

That’s who Parks is, and with the weight off his shoulders of a recruitment already solidified, it’s something he can focus on, working on the things he needs to do to get better instead of showing off what he’s good at.