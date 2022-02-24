2023 CB Daniel Harris remains confident after Ohio State offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
When Daniel Harris was younger, he played everywhere. “I played running back, wide receiver, corner, I played everywhere,” Harris said. “I was just like one of the fastest kids on the field.” At ag...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news