2023 C Austin Parks looks to fill 'big guy' role at Ohio State

Ohio State has left a lot to be desired at the center position, but head coach Chris Holtmann has recruited in the 2022 and 2023 classes to find big men down low.

Incoming four-star center Felix Okpara arrived on campus this week, and 2023 commit and St. Mary’s Memorial center Austin Parks attended team camp at the Schottenstein Center Friday but said a stress fracture in his knee, which will sideline him for about five weeks, kept him out of competition.

Despite not playing Friday, Parks, who stands 6-foot-10, said he understands what will be expected of him as a true center once he joins the program. He said he watches NBA centers, such as Robert Williams on the Boston Celtics, and takes aspects of their game and applies them to his.

“I know I'm not going to be out there being a point guard and all that, but I do got to get better at all these other abilities like ball-handling, shooting and all these other things,” Parks said. “I know that I got to be the big guy and I know what I got to do.”

Okpara is also 6-foot-10 himself, and Holtmann has said he’ll “need some time” to adjust and fit into Ohio State’s plans. Only Joey Brunk was taller than 6-foot-8 among all Buckeyes on the roster last season.

Parks said he has certain areas to work on, such as taking more 3-pointers, more mid-range jumpers and quicker defense. While he’s yet to talk with forward Zed Key, who has played as a non-traditional center for the Buckeyes, Parks said can see himself pairing with Okpara in Ohio State’s frontcourt, which is something he believes could yield potential.

“I feel like me and Felix would be a good frontcourt and all that, so I'm ready to play with him and just the versatility between me and him,” Parks said. “It's going to be scary.”