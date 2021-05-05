BuckeyeGrove - 2023 blue chip lineman already aware of Ohio State pedigree

There are few constants when it comes to college football recruiting but one that is universally agreed upon is the need for multiple talented offensive linemen in each and every cycle. While the class of 2022 is still in the process of coming together, the Buckeyes have been looking ahead to 2023 and Don Bosco Prep star Chase Bisontis.

Bisontis has already caught the eye of the national recruiting season with more than 30 offers and a national ranking as the No. 20 player nationally according to Rivals.com. Checking in at 6-foot-5, 290-pounds, the Ramsey (N.J.) standout has already emerged as a priority target for Greg Studrawa and the Ohio State staff.

“(The coaches have) said Ohio State is just a great place to get better at for development, and that it is just a great overall place for offensive linemen.” Bisontis said.

The four-star lineman is currently listed as a guard according to Rivals.com but with two years of high school football left to be played, it is no stretch that Bisontis may slide outside and play offensive tackle and that is the position that Ohio State is projecting him as.

“They told me they want me to play tackle but I'm a versatile guy so I can play whatever they really need,” Bisontis said. “It doesn’t matter to me that much, but I do like playing tackle more.”

Versatility on the offensive line has been stressed at length through past cycles and the ability of Bisontis to play multiple positions makes him even that much more valuable to the Ohio State coaching staff.

Ohio State had had success in the past recruiting Don Bosco Prep and defensive end Tyler Friday is the most recent player from the school to join the Buckeyes. As a member of the class of 2018, the two players did not overlap in school, but Friday certainly has first-hand experience as to what the Ohio State program is all about.

“I am looking for a school that has a great brotherhood,” Bisontis said. “(One that) has a winning environment. It is just somewhere that I can get better because of it.”

Bisontis knows that several factors are going to go into picking a school and even at this young age, already has a good idea of what he is looking for.