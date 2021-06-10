2023 big man Austin Parks talks recruitment, upcoming visit and more

While the state of Ohio has a 2023 class of basketball recruits loaded form top to bottom with guys like Rayvon Griffith, Lawrent Rice, Dailyn Swain and many others, it does not have many sure fire high major big men.

That all changes with Austin Parks, however.

Parks, a 6-foot-10 center who attends St. Marys Memorial High School in St. Marys (Ohio), enjoyed a stellar sophomore season this past winter and coupled that with a great spring on the AAU circuit to solidify himself as the state's best big man in the 2023 cycle.

While his play has helped him garner offers from mid-major programs such as Ohio and Toledo thus far, power five schools have began calling as well and Ohio State is amongst that list of callers.

"I have offers from Toledo and Ohio," Parks told BuckeyeGrove. "I have also talked to Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northern Iowa and Cincinnati."

A true back to the basket big who is a bruiser on the block, Parks has lured schools in with his elite interior prowess but is looking to continue expanding his game as well as he could be an absolute nightmare defend if he continues to add perimeter skill.

"Schools like how I can be aggressive getting to the rim and play good defense," said Parks. "I have also been working on a turnaround jumper and facing the rim to attack the basket more."