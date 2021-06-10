2023 big man Austin Parks talks recruitment, upcoming visit and more
While the state of Ohio has a 2023 class of basketball recruits loaded form top to bottom with guys like Rayvon Griffith, Lawrent Rice, Dailyn Swain and many others, it does not have many sure fire high major big men.
That all changes with Austin Parks, however.
Parks, a 6-foot-10 center who attends St. Marys Memorial High School in St. Marys (Ohio), enjoyed a stellar sophomore season this past winter and coupled that with a great spring on the AAU circuit to solidify himself as the state's best big man in the 2023 cycle.
While his play has helped him garner offers from mid-major programs such as Ohio and Toledo thus far, power five schools have began calling as well and Ohio State is amongst that list of callers.
"I have offers from Toledo and Ohio," Parks told BuckeyeGrove. "I have also talked to Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northern Iowa and Cincinnati."
A true back to the basket big who is a bruiser on the block, Parks has lured schools in with his elite interior prowess but is looking to continue expanding his game as well as he could be an absolute nightmare defend if he continues to add perimeter skill.
"Schools like how I can be aggressive getting to the rim and play good defense," said Parks. "I have also been working on a turnaround jumper and facing the rim to attack the basket more."
When it comes to his relationship with Ohio State, Parks and the Buckeyes have continued to grow more familiar with one another over the past several months.
"I have been talking to Ohio State more and more as time goes on," said Parks. "I've talked to Coach Holtmann, Coach Diebler and Coach Pedon."
The rising junior big is visiting campus unofficially today, June 10 and is looking to get a good feel for how things operate in Columbus.
"I visit on Thursday," said Parks. "I'm wanting to see how all of the players go about their days with workouts and meals and I am also excited to see the facilities."
He also visited in-state foe Cincinnati last Friday, June 4 and has a busy June ahead before returning to the AAU circuit in July with his Ohio Buckets 16u squad.
Some of our readers from may not be familiar with the Ohio Buckets program as they are a non-shoe sponsored team. However, their squads from all age groups have found great success this season and Parks has been a big part of helping them make a name for themselves around the state as they are the only team to take down All-Ohio Red's 16u team this season, which features players such as Rice and Swain.
"AAU has gone really well for my team and I," said Parks. "We have been playing some really good competition and putting ourselves on the map."
While he does not yet hold an offer from Ohio State, Parks is a key name to keep an eye on in the 2023 cycle. The staff at Ohio State is continually becoming more active in the 2023 cycle this summer, recently offering Rice, Maki Johnson and Owen Freeman.
Similarly to Parks, all of these players have upcoming visits, so he very well could be next.