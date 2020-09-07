2023 athlete, Ohio State legacy Sonny Styles talks recruitment
Offers for the class of 2023 are still few and far between, but there are still inroads being made with sophomores by Ohio State.
One player to keep an eye on going forward could be 2023 athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes Aug. 30.
“It definitely means a lot to me,” Styles said. “Means I’m going in the right direction. I’m not gonna be satisfied, I’m gonna keep on going, working.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news