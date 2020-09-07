Offers for the class of 2023 are still few and far between, but there are still inroads being made with sophomores by Ohio State.

One player to keep an eye on going forward could be 2023 athlete Alex “Sonny” Styles, who landed an offer from the Buckeyes Aug. 30.

“It definitely means a lot to me,” Styles said. “Means I’m going in the right direction. I’m not gonna be satisfied, I’m gonna keep on going, working.”