2022 WR Landon Samson previews multi-day visit to Ohio State

A multitude of recruits have poured onto Ohio State's campus in the first 11 days of the month.

Some of the players that have made their way to Columbus are in search of a coveted offer from the Buckeyes, and a lucky few have even walked away with the green light from Ryan Day's staff.

One prospect hoping to see Ohio State dip into his recruitment is 2022 pass catcher Landon Samson. Samson, who hails from the Lone Star State, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his upcoming visit to Columbus, working out in front of the staff, and what an offer from the program would mean to him.