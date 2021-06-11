2022 WR Landon Samson previews multi-day visit to Ohio State
A multitude of recruits have poured onto Ohio State's campus in the first 11 days of the month.
Some of the players that have made their way to Columbus are in search of a coveted offer from the Buckeyes, and a lucky few have even walked away with the green light from Ryan Day's staff.
One prospect hoping to see Ohio State dip into his recruitment is 2022 pass catcher Landon Samson. Samson, who hails from the Lone Star State, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his upcoming visit to Columbus, working out in front of the staff, and what an offer from the program would mean to him.
"Yes sir, it is definitely up there," Samson said when asked if Ohio State is the one school he's seeking an offer from. "If you look at their receiver room, that receiver room is filled with guys at the top of their class. Just absolute studs. I think it's a huge honor as a receiver to get an offer from The Ohio State and be like, wow, I'm one of the best receivers in my class in the nation to get an opportunity to play there."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news