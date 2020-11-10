BuckeyeGrove - 2022 wing Roddy Gayle Jr. includes Buckeyes in final six

The good news just keeps on coming.

After an unexpected announcement from Meechie Johnson on Sunday afternoon, Ohio State fans received yet another unanticipated decision early on Monday when four-star 2022 guard Roddy Gayle Jr. included the Buckeyes in his top six.

Gayle, whose top six also includes Connecticut, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Georgetown and Marquette, is expected to announce his commitment on Friday night.

At a lengthy 6-foot-5, Gayle is an intriguing prospect on the wing who offers the ability to score at all three levels and defend both wings and point guards. He is the No.54 ranked prospect in the 2022 class and hails from Lewiston Porter Senior High School in Youngstown (NY).

I am not sure that anyone, myself included, expected Gayle to speed up the process of his recruitment this quickly, as he long held interest from Kansas and it seemed at times that he may have been waiting on an offer from the Big 12 blue blood despite never receiving one. With the upcoming season in question and the dead period most likely lasting until the spring, however, he decided it is time to make a choice.

Gayle, who similarly to most 2022 prospects has not taken any official visits yet, has had heavy interest in the Buckeyes ever since receiving an offer from Chris Holtmann and staff. The junior really saw his recruitment take off on June 15th when Division I coaches were permitted to initiate contact with 2022 prospects, leading to eight new offers for Gayle including one from Ohio State.

While Ohio State already holds a commitment from 2022 Princeton (Ohio) wing Bowen Hardman, I don’t exactly see this as adding two players at the same position like some may, as Gayle can certainly spend time at the three with Hardman on the floor as well.

At this point in time he is slightly more developed than Hardman as well, as he has a chance to contribute immediately while Hardman could possibly need continued development upon his arrival before being ready to see live action.

The Buckeyes have clearly been wanting to add another elite wing to this class as they have offered and heavily pursued Camden Heide, Chris Livingston, Ty Rodgers, Jaden Schutt and Isaac McKneely as well as Gayle.

Any of these prospects combined with Malaki Branham on the wing gives Ohio State the potential to have one of the best wing duos in the Big Ten following the departure of Seth Towns, who is expected to carry a lot of the scoring load this season.

Despite being an east coast kid who has schools like Georgetown and Syracuse in his final six, Ohio State has a legitimate shot at landing Gayle, so keep your eyes peeled come Friday night.



