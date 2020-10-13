There is a reason why the cancelation or postponement of football in several states due to COVID-19 concerns was devastating for high school prospects.

Sophomores and juniors, as well as some late bloomers, rely on taking the field and submitting highlight reels to coaches across the country. While some players will unfortunately not be able to play in the fall, others are able to take advantage of the opportunity to show off their skill sets to colleges.

One of those prospects is Oscar Delp, who started his junior campaign with zero offers on the table. Fast forward nearly six weeks, and Delp is in possession of offers from over a dozen Power Five schools after putting up impressive numbers so far this year.

One of the latest programs to give him the green light is Ohio State, and the Peach State tight end spoke with BuckeyeGrove about the program jumping into the mix.

"I was really shocked and really excited because I've been up there before," Delp said of his reaction to the offer. "I went up to the campus when I was up there for a lacrosse camp, and I loved it. I mean, they're such a big-time program. So, I was really honored to get that offer."