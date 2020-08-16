BuckeyeGrove - 2022 TE Bennett Christian sets commitment date

Not long ago, it was a three team race for 2022 Allatoona (Ga.) tight end Bennett Christian. He was down to Penn State, Ohio State and Tennessee weeks ago, but the Nittany Lions are out.

He will be a Buckeye or a Vol and a date has been set.

"I am down to two schools and I will commit to one on my birthday, September 1," said Christian. "I have wanted to make an early decision, and now, I am taking the visits I need to make that decision."

Christian was in Columbus getting his first look at Ohio State this weekend. Of course with the coronavirus, the visit was not what it would have been like last summer, but with a little help over the phone from coach Kevin Wilson, he saw a lot.

"I got to see everything I wanted to see. It was really an awesome visit. I saw the facilities, I saw the stadium, I walked around campus and I really got to see everything — I just couldn't go inside it.

"The campus really surprised me. It is in a big city, but there was a lot of trees, water, green, and that really stood out to me.

"Overall, I had a great time."

Next up is a trip to Knoxville, a place he knows well with his father Bill Christian playing in Neyland Stadium under the great Johnny Majors.

Christian knows a lot about the Volunteer program, he grew up a big fan, and now wants to see things one more time with a decision around the corner.

"I really just want to get up there, look around and refresh my memory," said Christian. "In the past when I have been there, I have spent most of the time at the football stadium or at the basketball arena, so I want to see more of the campus and just look at things one more time."

Having the chance to put on the orange is something he has dreamed about, so this visit will be important.

"I always feel at home when I am Tennessee, and playing for them has been something I have dreamed about my whole life. I love the program and I have a great relationship with the coaches, so this will be another big visit.

"I had a great time at Ohio State, so I am excited to get back up to Tennessee now."