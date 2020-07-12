BuckeyeGrove - 2022 star defender working hard over the summer

OBETZ, Ohio - It was a warm day in Central Ohio on Saturday but that did not stop many of the top regional players from the classes of 2022 and beyond from converging on "The Fortress" and taking part in the UC Elite Underclassmen Camp.

Ohio State commit CJ Hicks already knows what is in store for him in the future having given the Buckeyes his pledge but instead of just spending the day around the house or gym, he made the short trip to suburban Columbus to show out against some top players.

We were there and have just a sampling of some of the drill work that he took part in. Check it out.