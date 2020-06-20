BuckeyeGrove - 2022 SF details conversation with Diebler and his interest in Ohio State

Ohio State is certainly not done recruiting prospects in the 2021 cycle, but the coaching staff was able to take the next step with some rising juniors this past Monday.

On June 15, basketball programs all across the country were allowed to start initiating contact with players in next year's class. It is a big day for recruits as they get a chance to gauge which schools have the most interest in them and will make them a priority.

Someone who was contacted by staff members from several colleges this week is Josiah Harris. The product out of Cleveland, Ohio, says the in-state Buckeyes were one of that programs that reached out to him early on Monday.

"Coach [Jake] Diebler called us in the morning. He called my dad," Harris said. "We were just having a conversation. He was talking about how he's very excited for me to get back on the campus. How he loves seeing my progression because we were telling him about how we're working every day and we haven't been stopping since corona.

"He just likes how I'm progressing from my freshman to sophomore year, and how I keep getting better."

This was the second time in as many months Ohio State has proven to Harris that he is a target for them in the Class of 2022. Roughly a month and a half ago, head coach Chris Holtmann and company dished out an offer to the 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward.

"It was just a blessing," Harris said of tOSU jumping into the mix. "I wasn't really expecting it at that time. It was just amazing, it was a great feeling. With everything going on with corona, it lifted my spirits up because we got cut from our state tournament. We were about to win it. It just got cut that short. It lifted up my whole spirt, my whole family. We were happy."

On top of speaking with Diebler, Harris also heard from Appalachian State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Dayton, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan and West Virginia. All of those schools, minus Kansas State and West Virginia, have yet to extend an offer to Harris.

Switching over to Harris as a player, he averaged 20.2 points per game and was named a second-team All-Ohio pick in Division IV while at Richmond Heights this past season. Harris says his game has drawn comparisons to future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, and went in-depth on what he brings to the table.

"I feel like I'm very versatile," Harris said. "I can play any position on the court on offense. I can defend all the positions on defense due to my length. I'm 6-foot-7 and I've got like a 7-foot-1 wingspan, so I think I'm very long and I can contest shots, block shots and get in the passing lanes. That's what the coaches like about me, my versatility.

"I can shoot from anywhere on the court. My shot is like a really big part of my game. I'm a mismatch problem, I think. If you put smaller defenders on me, I can hit you with moves down low to score. If you put someone my size or bigger, I can use my ball handling to get around you and create my own shot."

With the tools in his arsenal and the number of programs that reached out to him on June 15, it's safe to assume Harris' offer sheet will expand as his recruitment progresses. As a result, he is in no rush to make a decision and isn't ready to serve up any leaders.

There is not a favorite to land Harris at this juncture, but he did open up about Ohio State and what he likes the most about the school.

"I love that it is a hometown team," Harris said of the Buckeyes. "I grew up watching them play. The facilities are great. I love the coaching staff as well."

