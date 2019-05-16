FORT WORTH, Texas – It is hard to believe that we are already talking about class of 2022 players at this point but that is exactly the case when it comes down to Nolan Catholic high school Emeka Megwa. The talented running back may be very early in the process with three years to go but that has not stopped schools from getting involved with more than a dozen offers, including one from Ohio State.

Ohio State is not the only major school to extend an offer with Texas, Nebraska, LSU, Florida and Arkansas among the others that have already gotten involved.

As a young guy, Megwa already has great size standing at a true 6-foot and eclipsing the 200-pound mark. He was one of four backs on his high school team last season and even as a true freshman, saw a good amount of action and did enough to get recruiters excited about the potential in this young running back.

Megwa has not done a lot of interviews to this date, something that will become more commonplace as his recruitment heats up. We did catch up with him before a practice earlier this week and the young man of few words was gracious enough to sit down with us for a few minutes.

It was not all that long ago before the Buckeyes extended that coveted offer. What was that moment like?

"It was great. It was real good," Megwa said.

As a 2022, he really is limited in how much he can speak with college coaches but he does know that it was Michael Yurcich that extended the offer to him for Ohio State.

"He was telling me that I am a pretty good player," Megwa said. "He said that he wants me to come up there (and check things out)."

As it happens to be, the Buckeyes won't have to wait long to get Megwa on campus as he plans to check things out on June 6th. That day coincides with the first Ohio State one-day camp of the season.

What does Megwa hope to see while he is on campus and really getting this whole process started?

"Just want to meet the coaches, see the players there if they are in town," Megwa said.

Megwa is not even exactly sure how to explain his game at this point. He just knows that when he is on the field that he likes to make things happen.

"I just see it and go, really," Megwa said.