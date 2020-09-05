It still remains to be seen how Ohio State closes out their 2021 class, but the program has definitely struck out on several targets along the offensive line.

The most notable miss was borderline five-star prospect J.C. Latham, as well as Rivals250 guard Jager Burton. They were also unable to dip into Michigan to land either Garrett Dellinger or Rocco Spindler, and are viewed as the third program, at best, in Tristan Leigh’s recruitment.

Looking ahead at their recruiting efforts in next year’s cycle, however, the Buckeyes already have secured a commitment from top-15 OT Tegra Tshabola. The staff is also in a good spot with a number of tackles, including Memphis-based prospect Aliou Bah.

“I got a text from coach Day on Tuesday. I was like, ‘Man, this is crazy. This is coach Day!’” Bah told BuckeyeGrove. “I knew the o-line coach would reach out, but the head coach? Coach Day reaching out was wild. Coach Stud coming out, coach Cook, coach Alford… all them guys are great guys. That’s the school I’ve been talking with probably forever.