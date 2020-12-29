Hailing from the Northeast, Rivals250 prospect Jihaad Campbell checks in as one of the more coveted edge rushers in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Campbell is currently in possession of offers from over two dozen programs, including the likes of Clemson, Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas. He's also slated to make the move to IMG Academy to finish out his high school career, so that could put him on the map for even more colleges.

The most recent school to dip into Campbell's recruitment was Ohio State, which extended an offer to him back on Nov. 19. Campbell, who is the 10th-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country, is definitely giving the Buckeyes a close look.

"I have high interest in those guys," Campbell told BuckeyeGrove. "They have a good coaching staff. I got good connections with Coach [Matt] Barnes, along with Coach Day and Coach Larry Johnson."