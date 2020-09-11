Just over a week ago, Ohio State began the process of reaching out to junior prospects and letting them know they’re wanted by the program.

Due to a little loophole in the rules, however, the Buckeyes were allowed to start contacting prospects across the nation the minute the day turned to Sept. 1 in the Eastern Time Zone.

As a result, Ryan Day’s staff could get a head start on schools in other time zones, and they did just that with Ephesians Prysock. Prysock, who hails from Mission Hills, California, says Ohio State secondary coach Kerry Coombs was the first person he spoke with on Sept. 1.

“Coach Coombs was just telling me some good stuff,” Prysock told BuckeyeGrove. “Things that will really pump me up, really, about going to the school, how much DBs they got out of Ohio State and things like that.”