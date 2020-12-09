Ohio State’s defensive back recruiting for the class of 2022 is still in its infancy, with four-star corner Jyaire Brown standing as the lone commitment.

While five-star prospects such as Domani Jackson and Will Johnson draw the bulk of attention from fans and writers alike, there’s a four-star waiting in the wings with offers from Alabama, Georgia and a whole host of other top teams who’s a name to watch for the Buckeyes -- Toriano Pride.

“I talk to them probably on a daily basis,” Pride said. “If not every day, probably like every two days.”