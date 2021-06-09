Florida is a hotbed of high school football talent on a yearly basis.

As such, it's no surprise that Ohio State wants to make their mark in the state, and have done just that as they hold commitments from Jaheim Singletary and Ryan Turner.

The Buckeyes are hoping to make inroads with even more prospects from the Sunshine State in June, with this week being pivotal as they've hosted multiple top-100 targets on campus.

Along with coveted running backs Richard Young and Treyaun Webb, Ohio State welcomed Rivals100 pass rusher Shemar Stewart to Columbus on Wednesday.

“It lived up to all of the expectations,” Stewart told BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom and other media members when discussing his visit.