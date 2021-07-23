2022 Rivals100 DE Caden Curry puts Ohio State in his top five

Also landing on his list were fellow College Football Playoff perennial contenders Alabama and Clemson, as well as Oregon and the in-state Indiana Hoosiers.

Earlier today, however, they took the next step with one of their top targets in the trenches: Caden Curry . On Friday, the product of Greenwood (Indiana) included the Buckeyes in his top five.

Roughly a couple of dozen prospects along the d-line have been offered by the program, though Ohio State has yet to land a commitment from any of them.

After signing a pair of five-star pass rushers in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau , the Buckeyes are looking to strike gold yet again in the 2022 cycle.

Although Curry is labeled as the third-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals.com, the 6-foot-4, 245-pounder spent a lot at time in the interior of the d-line during his junior campaign.

The top-ranked player in Indiana, who posted 8.5 sacks last season, does an excellent job of combining finesse in his spin moves with sheer aggressiveness by simply overpowering blockers. Curry also has great athleticism as he is capable of making plays near the sidelines after starting off in the middle of the field, as well as diagnosing where a ball carrier/quarterback is going to record a tackle in the backfield.

With the potential that Curry has at the next level and beyond, he wants to obviously go to a place where his skill set will be maximized. One of the main factors in Curry's continued interest in Ohio State is the resume Larry Johnson has put together with players at his position.

Johnson’s development of former Buckeyes like Chase Young and the Bosa Brothers has certainly caught the coveted prospect’s attention.

“They’ve definitely had some d-linemen come through the past couple of years,” Curry previously told BuckeyeGrove. “They’ve definitely been pretty productive for the team, and they definitely have made some great players there.

“They have top-of-the-draft picks,” Curry added. “They’re productive on the defensive side of the ball, they always get in the quarterback’s face and they definitely make some pass rush moves there that coach Johnson showed them."

It’s not yet known when an official visit to Ohio State will take place for Curry, who made his way to Columbus for their camp on June 22. Currently, only one FutureCast prediction – which is in favor of the Buckeyes – has been submitted on Curry’s Rivals.com profile.

