2022 Rivals100 DB talks Ohio State visit, offer could be on the way soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Even though he committed to the University of Florida less than a week ago, Julian Humphrey has been determined to make the trek up to Columbus.

Last year, the Rivals100 defensive back in the 2022 cycle had a trip lined up to the school. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that eventually led to a 14-month moratorium on recruiting trips, Humphrey's plans were canceled.

On Wednesday, however, Humphrey finally was able to make his way to Ohio State for his first unofficial visit to the school. It required taking two connecting flights, but Humphrey was all smiles following his trip to tOSU this week.