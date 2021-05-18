After bringing in a talented 2021 class comprised solely of prospects from the Buckeye state, Ohio State is beginning to shift their sights more towards the 2022 cycle as they have been actively dishing out offers over the last several weeks with the AAU season coming into full swing.

The Buckeyes already hold commitments from Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman in the 2022 class that ranks them as the best class in the country on the 2022 Rivals team rankings, however they still have room to add to it and continue to pursue wing forwards and big men.