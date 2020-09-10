The Buckeyes’ recruiting efforts at running back have been impressive when it comes to the 2021 and 2022 cycles.

First of all, they currently hold commitments from a pair of top-70 overall seniors: Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson. Pryor is labeled as the second-ranked all-purpose back on our rankings service, while Henderson is the third-ranked running back in the country.

While they don’t have a pledge from a player at the position in next year’s class, Tony Alford and company are making a strong impression on multiple juniors. One of those prospects is Rivals250 member Dallan Hayden, who netted an offer from the program back on Aug. 25.

“It was kind of shocking because coach Alford said, ‘You have been offered by The Ohio State University,’” Hayden told BuckeyeGrove. “I was like, ‘For real?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah man.’ It was shocking, but I was very excited.