2022 Preseason Award Watch Lists: Ohio State
Big Ten Media Days begin this week and kick off unofficially the new college football season, and Ohio State already has four players on preseason award watch lists.
Tuesday, C.J. Stroud earned a nod among 35 quarterbacks to the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List. Stroud set the new program record for season passing yards per-game among 17 total Ohio State benchmarks in his first season as starter last season.
Completing the center-quarterback connection which received preseason award recognition, Luke Wypler had a selection to the 2022 preseason watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, which is given to the top center in college football. Wypler was among 40 players recognized Friday.
In the backfield, running back TreVeyon Henderson was named among 74 of the 2022 Doak Walker Award Candidates Wednesday, given to college football’s top ball carrier. Henderson broke the Buckeyes’ freshman single-season touchdown record with 19 in 13 games last season.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was also named to the 2022 Preseason Biletnikoff Award Watch List Thursday. He’s among 43 wideouts in the running for the top honor given to the most outstanding pass-catcher in college football — which includes all players with at least one reception.
July 25
Ohio State’s secondary received preseason recognition Monday. Cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Ronnie Hickman saw their names among the 35 players and potential candidates for the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football.
Along with Georgia, Penn State and Utah, the Buckeyes were one of just four programs to have two defensive backs on the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.