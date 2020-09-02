Sept. 1 is the equivalence of a holiday in the world of college football recruiting.

It marks the day when coaches are allowed to start initiating contact with junior prospects for the first time in their recruitments. In case you missed our running list of confirmed recruits who spoke with Ohio State’s staff yesterday, you can find that thread HERE.

One of the many 2022 targets contacted by the Buckeyes was California-based offensive lineman Kenji Swanson. Swanson says nearly a handful of staff members, including head coach Ryan Day, reached out to him on Tuesday.

“Stud reached out, as well as Coach [Kennedy] Cook, Coach Day, and Coach [Joe] Bolden,” Swanson told BuckeyeGrove. “They were all excited to be able to contact me freely and build our relationship. Looking forward to building my relationship with them.”