2022 Ohio State signee forecast: DE Omari Abor
Scarlet and Gray Report is taking a look at each member of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class and breaking down what impact they could make in next year's roster.
PREVIOUSLY: WR Kojo Antwi, QB Devin Brown, CB Jyaire Brown, WR Kaleb Brown, WR Caleb Burton, TE Bennett Christian, DE Caden Curry, OT George Fitzpatrick, WR Kyion Grayes, RB Dallan Hayden, OT Avery Henry, LB CJ Hicks, DE Kenyatta Jackson Jr., DT Hero Kanu, LB Gabe Powers, S Kye Stokes, ATH Alex "Sonny" Styles, OT Tegra Tshabola, CB Ryan Turner
Today, let's look at, officially, the newest member of Ohio State's defensive line: defensive end Omari Abor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news