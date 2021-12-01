 2022 Ohio State football unofficial scholarship chart
2022 Ohio State football unofficial scholarship chart

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day (Scott Stuart)
Ohio State's regular season is complete.

The Buckeyes' coaching staff has turned fully to finalizing its 2022 recruiting class ahead of the official start of the Early Signing Period Dec. 15.

Here's what the Ohio State scholarship situation could look like from 2022-26, adding the 2022 recruits that have already committed to the Buckeyes, who will have eligibility at most through the 2026 season.

The numbers at each position are in the header, with the first number being the number on scholarship in 2021 and the number of players Ohio State has on scholarship for 2022 both overall and at each position.

This is a rough estimate at where the Buckeyes stand, with decisions coming in terms of the NFL Draft, the transfer portal and using that extra year of eligibility are coming soon.

The NCAA has passed a waiver to allow teams to add up to seven players after the early signing period to replace those who transfer out. So theoretically, each team could sign up to 32 players by the time next season begins. But a team can only sign that many if they still remain under the overall cap of 85 scholarship players.

Here's an idea of what Ohio State is working with two weeks ahead of the Early Signing Period.

Quarterback — 3 (4)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

C.J. Stroud

Quinn Ewers

Kyle McCord


Running Back — 5 (6) 
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Master Teague III

Marcus Crowley

Miyan Williams

Evan Pryor

Dallan Hayden

TreVeyon Henderson
Wide Receiver — 7 (11)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Garrett Wilson

Julian Fleming

Emeka Egbuka

Jayden Ballard

Caleb Burton

Kamryn Babb

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Kyion Grayes

Kaleb Brown

Kojo Anwi

Tight End — 4 (5) 
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Gee Scott Jr.

Joe Royer

Sam Hart

Bennett Christian

Cade Stover

Offensive Line — 14 (17)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Enokk Vimahi

Luke Wypler

Zen Michalski

Tegra Tshabola

Matthew Jones

Paris Johnson Jr.

Jakob James

Ben Christman

George Fitzpatrick

Harry Miller

Trey Leroux

Avery Henry

Dawand Jones

Josh Fryar

Grant Toutant

Donovan Jackson

Offense — 33 (43)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

7

7

13

6

9
Defensive Line — 15 (16) 
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Jerron Cage

Jaden McKenzie

Ty Hamilton

Michael Hall Jr.

Kenyatta Jackson

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Cormontae Hamilton

Tyleik Williams

Zach Harrison

Noah Potter

Darrion Henry-Young

Tyler Friday

Jacolbe Cowan

Taron Vincent

Jack Sawyer

J.T. Tuimoloau

Linebacker — 7 (9)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Teradja Mitchell

Steele Chambers

Mitchell Melton

Reid Carrico

CJ Hicks

Palaie Gaoteote IV

Cody Simon

Gabe Powers

Tommy Eichenberg

Cornerback — 6 (9)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Cameron Brown

Lejond Cavazos

Jordan Hancock

Jyaire Brown

Ryan Watts

Jakailin Johnson

Ryan Turner

Denzel Burke

Terrance Brooks

Safety — 10 (11)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Marcus Hooker

Lathan Ransom

Kourt Williams II

Jantzen Dunn

Kye Stokes

Josh Proctor

Ronnie Hickman

Cameron Martinez

Andre Turrentine

Craig Young

Bryson Shaw

Defense — 38 (45)
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

10

10

12

6

7
Special Teams — 3 (3) 
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

Noah Ruggles

Jesse Mirco

Jake Seibert
Total — 74 (91) 
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026

18

17

27

12

16
