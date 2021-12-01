2022 Ohio State football unofficial scholarship chart
Ohio State's regular season is complete.
The Buckeyes' coaching staff has turned fully to finalizing its 2022 recruiting class ahead of the official start of the Early Signing Period Dec. 15.
Here's what the Ohio State scholarship situation could look like from 2022-26, adding the 2022 recruits that have already committed to the Buckeyes, who will have eligibility at most through the 2026 season.
The numbers at each position are in the header, with the first number being the number on scholarship in 2021 and the number of players Ohio State has on scholarship for 2022 both overall and at each position.
This is a rough estimate at where the Buckeyes stand, with decisions coming in terms of the NFL Draft, the transfer portal and using that extra year of eligibility are coming soon.
The NCAA has passed a waiver to allow teams to add up to seven players after the early signing period to replace those who transfer out. So theoretically, each team could sign up to 32 players by the time next season begins. But a team can only sign that many if they still remain under the overall cap of 85 scholarship players.
Here's an idea of what Ohio State is working with two weeks ahead of the Early Signing Period.
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
C.J. Stroud
|
Quinn Ewers
|
Kyle McCord
|
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Master Teague III
|
Marcus Crowley
|
Miyan Williams
|
Evan Pryor
|
Dallan Hayden
|
TreVeyon Henderson
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Garrett Wilson
|
Julian Fleming
|
Emeka Egbuka
|
Jayden Ballard
|
Caleb Burton
|
Kamryn Babb
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|
Marvin Harrison Jr.
|
Kyion Grayes
|
Kaleb Brown
|
Kojo Anwi
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Gee Scott Jr.
|
Joe Royer
|
Sam Hart
|
Bennett Christian
|
Cade Stover
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Nicholas Petit-Frere
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
Luke Wypler
|
Zen Michalski
|
Tegra Tshabola
|
Matthew Jones
|
Paris Johnson Jr.
|
Jakob James
|
Ben Christman
|
George Fitzpatrick
|
Harry Miller
|
Trey Leroux
|
Avery Henry
|
Dawand Jones
|
Josh Fryar
|
Grant Toutant
|
Donovan Jackson
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
7
|
7
|
13
|
6
|
9
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Jerron Cage
|
Jaden McKenzie
|
Ty Hamilton
|
Michael Hall Jr.
|
Kenyatta Jackson
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
Cormontae Hamilton
|
Tyleik Williams
|
Zach Harrison
|
Noah Potter
|
Darrion Henry-Young
|
Tyler Friday
|
Jacolbe Cowan
|
Taron Vincent
|
Jack Sawyer
|
J.T. Tuimoloau
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Teradja Mitchell
|
Steele Chambers
|
Mitchell Melton
|
Reid Carrico
|
CJ Hicks
|
Palaie Gaoteote IV
|
Cody Simon
|
Gabe Powers
|
Tommy Eichenberg
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Cameron Brown
|
Lejond Cavazos
|
Jordan Hancock
|
Jyaire Brown
|
Ryan Watts
|
Jakailin Johnson
|
Ryan Turner
|
Denzel Burke
|
Terrance Brooks
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Marcus Hooker
|
Lathan Ransom
|
Kourt Williams II
|
Jantzen Dunn
|
Kye Stokes
|
Josh Proctor
|
Ronnie Hickman
|
Cameron Martinez
|
Andre Turrentine
|
Craig Young
|
Bryson Shaw
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
10
|
10
|
12
|
6
|
7
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
Noah Ruggles
|
Jesse Mirco
|
Jake Seibert
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|
18
|
17
|
27
|
12
|
16