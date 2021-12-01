2022 Ohio State football unofficial scholarship chart

Ohio State's regular season is complete.

The Buckeyes' coaching staff has turned fully to finalizing its 2022 recruiting class ahead of the official start of the Early Signing Period Dec. 15.

Here's what the Ohio State scholarship situation could look like from 2022-26, adding the 2022 recruits that have already committed to the Buckeyes, who will have eligibility at most through the 2026 season.

The numbers at each position are in the header, with the first number being the number on scholarship in 2021 and the number of players Ohio State has on scholarship for 2022 both overall and at each position.

This is a rough estimate at where the Buckeyes stand, with decisions coming in terms of the NFL Draft, the transfer portal and using that extra year of eligibility are coming soon.

The NCAA has passed a waiver to allow teams to add up to seven players after the early signing period to replace those who transfer out. So theoretically, each team could sign up to 32 players by the time next season begins. But a team can only sign that many if they still remain under the overall cap of 85 scholarship players.

Here's an idea of what Ohio State is working with two weeks ahead of the Early Signing Period.