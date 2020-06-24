BuckeyeGrove - 2022 LB details virtual visit with Ohio State, relationship with the staff

It continues to be well-documented how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected, and is still affecting, the world of recruiting.

Over the past three-plus months, prospects across the nation have been unable take unofficial visits to schools of interest for them to attend junior days, watch spring practices or simply see the campus itself.

One of the many recruits who had their plans scrapped as a result of the unprecedented dead period is Gabe Powers. Powers, who hails from Marysville, Ohio, was slated to visit Notre Dame on April 4, and was looking to return to Ohio State as well.

While a trip to Columbus didn't pan out this past spring, Powers says he was able to conduct a virtual visit with the Buckeyes a few weeks ago.

"It was good. It was real good," Powers told BuckeyeGrove. "They had from Ryan Day to the linebackers coach, they had the education plan and everything. It was nice to see how they bring you in with everybody there, showing you that they actually want you and actually love you.