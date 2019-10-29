Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley wide receiver Tayshaun Mayfield is emerging as a big name in Ohio's class of 2022. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore turned in another big performance this past week in a win over Worthington Kilbourne. Mayfield hauled in seven receptions and a touchdown in the game and also had a second touchdown called back.

"I knew it was a big night, there was a senior that we lost a few years back in 2016," Mayfield said after the game. "This would have been his senior night. His mom traveled all the way from Tennessee to be here tonight and we're letting her take the trophy home. He was like a brother to me so all of these games are for him."

It has been a breakout year for the sophomore receiver and first year starter.

"It's kind of cool," he said. "My first game I was nervous and I didn't know what was going to happen, but it has turned out pretty well."

To say it has turned out pretty well would be an understatement. Mayfield recently landed his first scholarship offer from Bowling Green and has other programs expressing interest.

"It was cool getting my first offer, just being a sophomore," he stated. "It was a proud moment. I've just got to keep working."

Mayfield's older brother, Chris, is committed to Michigan State in the 2020 class. The Spartans are already aware of Tayshaun and have had him on campus several times. Mayfield also made an early season visit to Cincinnati. It's actually an SEC team, however, that Mayfield grew up following.

"I'm originally from Georgia so growing up I was always a Georgia fan," he said. "That changes next year with my brother going to Michigan State."

The Georgia native, and Columbus area resident with a new family tie to Michigan State, is going to have all sorts of interesting decisions to make during his recruiting process but isn't worried about all of that stuff just yet.

"I haven't been really thinking about (fandom) too much," he said. "I'm just a sophomore so my main focus is coming out and playing well and if coaches talk to me, then they talk to me."



