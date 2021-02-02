Powell, Ohio, junior offensive lineman Carter Smith was the recipient of several noteworthy offers back in January.

Boston College kicked things off by giving him the green light early in the month, but what transpired last Thursday was a special day for Smith. The three-star prospect hauled in four offers on Jan. 28, with Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Ole Miss and Purdue being the programs that dipped into his recruitment.

Along with those schools becoming options for him at the next level, Smith spoke with Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington last week. The Buckeyes have yet to extend an offer to the product out of Olentangy Liberty High School, but Washington wanted to let him know he's on their radar.



"He wanted to see how everything was going in my recruiting process and what I’ve been doing to improve," Smith told BuckeyeGrove. "We got to talk about what they would like to see happen from me so I could have a shot at playing at OSU and that they would like to get me on the phone with Coach Stud soon."