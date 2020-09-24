BuckeyeGrove - 2022 Illinois guard Jaden Schutt becoming an Ohio State priority

Despite COVID-19 cancelling all three of the big time AAU exposure circuits this summer, it has been a blessing in disguise for some prospects, as it has given coaches time to dive further into their film and get a better idea of what they can bring to the table.

Schutt, a 6-foot-5 wing out of Yorkville Christian in Yorkville (IL), held just one offer from the University of Illinois at Chicago heading into his sophomore campaign, however, that changed very quickly come spring time.

He received offers from both Drake and Southern Illinois on March 19th before in-state power Illinois became the rising junior’s first Power Five offer on April 16th. This really sparked the takeoff of his recruitment this summer, as programs started rolling in and showing heavy interest shortly after he received this offer and specifically on June 15th, when coaches were finally permitted to initiate contact with recruits.

“I’ve added offers from Illinois, Creighton, Xavier, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Marquette, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Dayton, SIU and Drake,” Schutt told BuckeyeGrove. “Illinois, Michigan State, Marquette, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Dayton are typically in contact with me the most.”

He has taken a handful of virtual visits and zoom calls throughout this period of time as well and contrary to some recruits, Schutt told me that his zoom calls have been going great.

“Zoom calls have been great and the coaching staffs have done a great job of setting them up,” said Schutt. “However, I’m looking forward to getting out and visiting as many campuses as I can when I’m able to.”

While I have yet to see Schutt play in person, based off of his film, he is a lengthy, athletic wing who can create his own shot as well knock down shots off the catch. He told me this is what lots of programs like about him, making it no surprise that he’s become a national priority this summer due to the fact that he has the perfect type of build for a wing in today’s game.

“Most schools like the way I shoot the ball and my athleticism,” said Schutt. “They see me fitting into their play style as someone who can space and make shots.”

While this is a very good fit, I personally believe Schutt has the potential to become a good shot-creator on his own at the next level with his combination of length and shooting touch. He and Bowen Hardman would give the Buckeyes two absolute snipers in the 2022 class which they could hopefully round off with an elite point guard *cough, Sean Jones, cough.*

“I have a great relationship with Ohio State and I have been in contact with them since about April,” said Schutt. “I talk to Coach (Ryan) Pedon about once a week.”

Schutt has no intentions of speeding up his recruitment anytime soon since it just began to blow up this summer and he has a big season on the horizon.

“The goal is to win a state championship, I’ve been working on my handle and improving my strength a lot to help us get there,” said Schutt.

Schutt is definitely a name to keep an eye on moving forward, as he is bound to continue moving up on every rankings site and has shown more interest in Ohio State than several other 2022 wings that they’ve been in contact with.



