While the wide receiver position is one the Buckeyes have excelled at on the recruiting trail in recent years, Brian Hartline and company are continuing to put a heavy focus on 2022 pass catchers.

A pair of wideouts are currently committed in Caleb Burton and Kyion Grayes, and they appear to be trending for Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown. Based off what we are hearing, it is entirely possible that another receiver or two will be offered as Ohio State may end up taking four players at the position in this cycle.

One of the contenders for an offer from Ryan Day's program is Pennsylvania-based junior Kevin Thomas, who will be conducting a private workout in Columbus next month.

"Right now, it's scheduled for June 3, but I might have to reschedule because I'll still be in school," Thomas told BuckeyeGrove. "It's actually not a camp; it's like a private workout. They said they want to evaluate me in person, so we're going to do one-on-ones to really focus on me. Go through all the drills and test out my speed, hands, agility, everything."