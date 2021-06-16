2022 four-star running back Emeka Megwa sets up visit to Ohio State
ATLANTA, Ga. - On Wednesday, prospects from across the country registered for tomorrow's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge event that will take place at Lakewood Stadium.
One of the recruits that BuckeyeGrove got to speak with following check-in is Emeka Megwa, a four-star running back out of the Lone Star State.
Megwa reeled in an offer from the Buckeyes all the way back in May 2019, and Tony Alford is continuing to stay in touch with him.
In a few days, Megwa will get the chance to step foot on campus, and spoke with BuckeyeGrove about where things stand with the program.
"I'm just really trying to talk with Coach Alford and see how it is up there," Megwa said. "Really see how I like it up there because I haven't been since my freshman year. Everybody there was really friendly, and they only have one goal: Win a national championship. I do want to be a part of a winning team that has a real culture of winning."
