2022 four-star running back Emeka Megwa sets up visit to Ohio State

ATLANTA, Ga. - On Wednesday, prospects from across the country registered for tomorrow's Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge event that will take place at Lakewood Stadium.

One of the recruits that BuckeyeGrove got to speak with following check-in is Emeka Megwa, a four-star running back out of the Lone Star State.

Megwa reeled in an offer from the Buckeyes all the way back in May 2019, and Tony Alford is continuing to stay in touch with him.