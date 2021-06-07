2022 four-star OL George Fitzpatrick goes in-depth on Ohio State visit
Out of all the official visitors who were at Ohio State this past weekend, George Fitzpatrick was the one many did not know too much about heading into Friday.
The four-star offensive lineman was offered by the Buckeyes back in August 2020, and he already took a self-guided trip to the school earlier this year, but we had yet to get in touch with him prior to this visit.
With that being said, BuckeyeGrove was definitely very interested in hearing from Fitzpatrick about not only how the official went, but about his overall interest in Ohio State.
Fitzpatrick, who is the second-ranked prospect in Colorado, says the highlight of his visit was all the people he met in Columbus.
"It was awesome. It definitely exceeded my expectations," Fitzpatrick said. "The thing I'm looking for is good people and coaches that care about me and how my future teammates are like. All the people I talked to at Ohio State were so kind to me.
"I could just tell Coach Stud, Coach Alford and Coach Day definitely care about me and definitely want to see me succeed, even past football," Fitzpatrick added. "I would say the people there definitely stood out the most to me."
