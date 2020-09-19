Less than a month ago, Chris Holtmann and his staff dipped into the recruitment of one of the top junior prospects in the Midwest.

Back on Aug. 25, the Buckeyes extended an offer to Isaac Traudt, the No. 61 overall prospect in next year’s recruiting class. On top of Ohio State being on his offer sheet, Traudt has been given the green light by Creighton, Iowa, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin and over a dozen other programs.

Traudt spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to Ohio State becoming an option for him, the staff’s message and how he believes he’d fit in their offense if he made the move to Columbus for college.

“I was really excited,” Traudt said. “Obviously a really good program for basketball and football. It’s just a really good school; it has a really good brand to it. Everyone in the world knows what Ohio State is. I think coach Holtmann has done a great job with that program and it’s going in the right direction.”