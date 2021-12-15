2022 five-star Alex 'Sonny' Styles talks Ohio State signing, expectations

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Alex "Sonny" Styles was ready to play at Ohio State.

And once him and his family sat down and talked about it, he felt reclassifying was the way to become a Buckeye.

His decision ended up helping define Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class, giving them another five star along with linebacker CJ Hicks for the No. 5 recruiting class in the country behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Texas.

But Styles knows that a place on the field is not going to be handed to him just because of his status coming out of high school

"I think my mindset coming in the first year is just to get ready to work," Styles said. "Just put in the work. I don't expect anything to be given to you."

Here's more from Styles on Ohio State, his versatility defensively and playing against his brother Lorenzo Styles Jr. in the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame.