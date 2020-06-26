BuckeyeGrove - 2022 DE says he has a "very special bond" with Larry Johnson

The spring evaluation period did not happen, visits won't be allowed for another couple of months at least, and the camp season has been dramatically altered as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although a lot has changed since the beginning of this year, the world of recruiting continues to remain busy. Some prospects are not letting the dead period prevent them from announcing their commitments, conducting virtual visits with programs and releasing lists with their top schools.

One of the recent players who narrowed down his recruitment is Hollywood, Florida, rising junior Kenyatta Jackson. On Tuesday, Jackson cut down his offer sheet to a dozen colleges, with Ohio State landing on the list.

"Well, all the teams I put in my top 12 treat me the same way," Jackson told BuckeyeGrove. "Ohio State made it because it was like family when we first met each other. I still contact them almost every day, and I like that feeling of family from a college."