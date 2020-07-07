BuckeyeGrove - 2022 DE Caden Curry is up for the challenge of competing at Ohio State

Ohio State has been recruiting 2022 defensive end, Caden Curry, since March. The Indiana native has also received significant interest from the hometown Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curry is six-foot-four, 245-pounds. He can play anywhere on the defensive line and he's also a long-snapper. His value hasn't gone unnoticed. In addition to Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio State he also holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

While it is still very early in Curry's recruiting process three teams have jumped out in front of the pack.